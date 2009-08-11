Vick's agent: 'Not a matter of if but when' QB will sign with a team

It seems "a lot of teams" are interested in Michael Vick. The Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts, apparently, aren't among them.
Vick intrigue spiked Tuesday morning when his agent, Joel Segal, made an appearance at a Redskins training camp practice. Segal, however, said he had dropped by to visit his Redskins clients, including Jason Campbell, DeAngelo Hall and LaRon Landry.
"No. No chance," Segal said when asked about the possibility of Vick signing with Washington.
In an interview with ESPN 980, Segal said he was "very optimistic" that Vick would sign with an NFL team soon.
"There are a lot of teams interested. ... It's not a matter of if but when," Segal said. "And Mike's excited with the opportunity that the commissioner has given him. He's ready to go help a club win."
One of those teams doesn't appear to be Dungy's former team. Even with primary backup Jim Sorgi sidelined with a strained right hamstring, current Colts coach Jim Caldwell told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche on Tuesday that Vick won't be in Indianapolis.
Caldwell, who took over for Dungy after the 2008 season, reiterated that he and management are satisfied with the quarterbacks on the roster and that Vick isn't in their plans. The Colts selected quarterback Curtis Painter in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and the former Purdue signal-caller is expected to receive an extended look with Sorgi shelved.
"We feel that we're in good shape at that quarterback position," Caldwell said after the Colts' morning practice Tuesday. "We feel good where we are."
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora confirms that several teams have contacted Vick's representative, but a deal could be a week or two away, according to a league source.
Vick was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last month after the quarterback completed a 23-month sentence for running a dogfighting ring. On Tuesday, Vick told players at a Hampton University basketball camp to use his story as an example as they work to follow their dreams.
According to a release from the university, Vick told the campers that he accomplished his goals and then "allowed someone who didn't have my best interests at heart to take all that away from me." Vick lives in Hampton, Va., and, according to the university, was a surprise guest at the camp run by Pirates interim men's basketball coach Ed Joyner Jr.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.