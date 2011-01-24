Vick, Rodgers headline most consistent fantasy quarterbacks

The foundation for consistent production was based on the average fantasy points of the sixth-rated (or middle signal-caller of the top 12) on NFL.com. That quarterback is Drew Brees, who averaged 16.8 points per game. Those quarterbacks that recorded 16 or more points in a single game were rewarded, but a week with fewer than 16 points was rated as less than consistent. Also remember that a consistent level of production is relative to the position's overall output, so 40-50 percent (half of the time or less) can be labeled as being consistent in some cases.