Vick, Rice named FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Quarterback Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles and running back Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Dec. 16-20, the NFL announced Friday.
Vick completed 21 of 35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the air with one interception and added one touchdown on the ground in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the New York Giants.
Rice rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown while carrying the ball 31 times in the Ravens' 30-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. Rice also added 80 yards receiving, including a 17-yard touchdown reception.
Vick and Rice were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers and Drew Stanton of the Detroit Lions and running backs Donald Brown of the Indianapolis Colts and Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards also are a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids USA coalitions in Philadelphia and Baltimore to support pedestrian safety improvements.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV, FedEx plans to announce the 2010 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in North Texas, as well as make a donation in each winning player's name to Safe Kids USA coalitions in the players' cities.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks out on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.
A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:
FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
Rivers completed 19 of 25 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."
Stanton led the Lions to their first win on the road since 2007, completing 23 of 37 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Charles rushed 11 times for one touchdown and 126 yards, including a late 80-yard burst, to help secure the Chiefs' 27-13 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Vick completed 21 of 35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the air and added one touchdown on the ground in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the New York Giants.