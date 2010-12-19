Vick, Rice led fantasy owners through to the next round

Please allow me to speak on the behalf of all fantasy football owners with Rice when I say, "It's about time!" A top-five pick in most drafts, Rice had failed to put up numbers that reflected his immense talents for most of the season. That is until Week 15, when he went off against the New Orleans Saints for five catches, 233 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The 35.30 fantasy points were more than Rice had scored in his previous three games combined.