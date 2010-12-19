 Skip to main content
Vick, Rice led fantasy owners through to the next round

Published: Dec 19, 2010 at 10:27 AM
Michael Fabiano

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!

Rex Grossman, QB, Redskins

No, this is not a misprint. In the often unpredictable world of fantasy football, Grossman is a candidate to be the top player of Week 15. The veteran out of Florida dissected the Cowboys pass defense with 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-30 loss. What's more, his fantasy point total would have been even better had he not committed three turnovers. Grossman's scores came on passes of 19, 10, 5 and 5 yards, two of which went to Santana Moss.

Eli Manning, QB, Giants

Manning put his career struggles against the Eagles aside, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdown passes in a 38-31 loss. The veteran out of Mississippi connected on scoring strikes of 35, 33, 8 and 8 yards, two of which went to Mario Manningham. Manning, who has now established a single-season career best with 28 touchdown passes, also cut down on the turnovers with just one interception in the contest. He'll face the Green Bay Packers next week.

Michael Vick, QB, Eagles

What can you say about Vick? The man is an absolute fantasy dream come true. If you landed him off the waiver wire, there's a good chance your team is heading for a league championship. Despite a poor first half, Vick still finished with 242 passing yards, 130 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in an amazing win over the Giants. His 38.68 fantasy points were the second-most he's scored in a single game this season, only behind his 49.32 in Week 10.

Ray Rice, RB, Ravens

Please allow me to speak on the behalf of all fantasy football owners with Rice when I say, "It's about time!" A top-five pick in most drafts, Rice had failed to put up numbers that reflected his immense talents for most of the season. That is until Week 15, when he went off against the New Orleans Saints for five catches, 233 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The 35.30 fantasy points were more than Rice had scored in his previous three games combined.

Vincent Jackson, WR, Chargers

Jackson had his best game in a long time, and it couldn't come at a better time for fantasy leaguers. With Antonio Gates and Malcom Floyd both inactive due to injuries, he put up 112 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's night blowout win over the 49ers. Jackson's scores came on passes of 58, 11 and 21 yards, all from Philip Rivers. With a game against the Bengals next on the schedule, Jackson should be active in all fantasy leagues during championship week.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!

