Vick rallies Eagles to win over Schaub, Texans

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick threw for 302 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, rallying the Eagles to a 34-24 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
Vick was hurried, harassed and battered throughout the game, but he never stayed down despite taking many hard shots. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
It was the first time that Vick led the Eagles (8-4) back from a fourth-quarter deficit. They led 14-3 in the first half.
Matt Schaub amassed 337 passing yards and two scores for the Texans (5-7). Andre Johnson had receiving 149 yards -- four days after his hockey-like fight with Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan.