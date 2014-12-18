Vick: Playing on Redskins would be 'dream come true'

Michael Vick will turn 35 next June. There's a good chance he'll be on his third team in as many years when he blows out the candles.
Despite his advanced age and tenuous job security, Vick believes he can still be the type of quarterback a team can build around.
"I can be the face of any franchise," Vick told Newsday this week. "Hopefully, there will be an opportunity for me in 2015. And that's what I'm looking forward to."
That won't be with the Jets, who seem ready to move on from both Vick and Geno Smith. Vick has one eye on the future, and he likes the idea of the future involving the Redskins.
"That's home," said Vick, a Virginia native. "That's home for me. Don't get me excited. Don't get me excited."
"I'm open to playing for anybody that wants to win," he added. "But obviously, going back home, I mean, that'll be a dream come true. But I would hate to get my hopes up for something that wouldn't happen. So I can't even think about it right now."
In truth, Vick is nobody's face of the franchise in 2015. He hasn't had a Pro Bowl-level season in four years and wasn't blessed with the durability of Brady and Manning. Vick is now a "bob" (bridge or backup) guy.
Of course, that could still be good enough to make his D.C. dreams come true.
