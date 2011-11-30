Vick, Maclin out out; McCoy, Asomugha questionable for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin have been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Vick didn't travel with the team to Seattle on Wednesday, NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported.
Vick progressed Tuesday, throwing on the sidelines for the first time since injuring his ribs during a Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. His absence means quarterback Vince Young will make his third consecutive start for the 4-7 Eagles.
Young threw for 400 yards and one touchdown with one interception in last Sunday's 38-20 loss to the New England Patriots.
Maclin, like Vick, has missed the Eagles' past two games with hamstring and shoulder issues, though coach Andy Reid said the receiver's hamstring injury is of greater concern.
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (high ankle sprain) was ruled out for the third consecutive week, along with offensive tackle King Dunlap (concussion).
Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who played on a limited basis last week after hyperextending his left knee in practice last week, is listed as questionable, as is running back LeSean McCoy, who's dealing with a toe injury. McCoy has been limited in practice all week.