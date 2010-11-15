Vick, Jackson voted FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 04:28 PM

Quarterback Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles and running back Fred Jackson of the Buffalo Bills are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on November 11-15, the NFL announced on Friday.

Vick passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance during the Eagles' 59-28 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Jackson rushed 25 times for 133 yards and one rushing touchdown in the Bills' 14-12 win over the Detroit Lions.

Vick and Jackson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and running backs Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans.

Fans will be voting for more than their favorite player. As part of the Air & Ground program, FedEx continues its support of Safe Kids USA by making weekly $2,000 donations in each of the winning players' names. The funding, allocated to local Safe Kids coalitions in that team's city, is used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

  FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks 

  FedEx Ground -- Running Backs

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady led the Patriots to a 39-26 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 30 of 43 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills

Jackson rushed 25 times for 133 yards and one rushing touchdown in the Bills' 14-12 win over the Detroit Lions.

Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles

Vick passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 80 yards and two more scores in a record-setting performance during the Eagles' 59-28 win over the Redskins.

Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones-Drew had 24 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Houston Texans.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 32 of 50 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 26-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football.

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson had 17 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injuring shoulder in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which was his first practice since he injured his shoulder in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE