Vick, Jackson voted FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Quarterback Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles and running back Fred Jackson of the Buffalo Bills are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on November 11-15, the NFL announced on Friday.
Vick passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance during the Eagles' 59-28 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.
Jackson rushed 25 times for 133 yards and one rushing touchdown in the Bills' 14-12 win over the Detroit Lions.
Vick and Jackson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and running backs Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans.
Fans will be voting for more than their favorite player. As part of the Air & Ground program, FedEx continues its support of Safe Kids USA by making weekly $2,000 donations in each of the winning players' names. The funding, allocated to local Safe Kids coalitions in that team's city, is used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.
A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:
FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
Jones-Drew had 24 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Ryan completed 32 of 50 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 26-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football.
Johnson had 17 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.