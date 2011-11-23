Vick, Jackson miss Eagles practice; Maclin returns

Michael Vick didn't practice Wednesday because of broken ribs, and it's uncertain whether or not the Pro Bowl quarterback will play when the Philadelphia Eagleshost the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Vick broke his two lower ribs on the second play of the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13 and missed last Sunday's 17-10 win over the New York Giants. Vince Young filled in, completing 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.
"It's not about me," Young said. "My biggest goal is to just get here and just to learn from coach Andy Reid and Marty (Mornhinweg, offensive coordinator), respected guys across the league, continue to get myself better and better as a quarterback."
Reid said Vick threw a little Tuesday and that he's "getting better" but is "not there yet." Young was expected to take all of the first-team reps Wednesday, according to Reid, who also said Vick could do some more throwing Wednesday and Thursday.
"We believe in the quarterbacks we have in this room, and no matter who plays, we believe they can go out and get the job done," wide receiver Jason Avant said.
Also sitting out practice Wednesday were wide receiver DeSean Jackson (bruised foot), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (high ankle sprain) and offensive tackle King Dunlap (concussion).
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin took part in a limited portion of practice after sitting out last week's game with shoulder and hamstring injuries.
For the Patriots, safety Patrick Chung (foot) and cornerback Devin McCourty (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis after missing last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive tackles Matt Light (ankle) and Sebastian Vollmer, guard Brian Waters (knee) and wide receiver Wes Welker (knee) also were limited. Linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee) didn't practice.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.