Vick, Jackson may be rested during championship round

There is a very strong chance the Bears' postseason fate could be decided by the time this game starts, making Chicago's best offensive players risks for limited reps. Jay Cutler and Johnny Knox owners could be in for Week 17 frustrations, and Matt Forte could also be in danger of having his playing time reduced. The Packers need this one much more than the Bears. Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings will be among the very best players at their respective positions this week. James Jones and Jordy Nelson can be used as pluggers in larger leagues. Brandon Jackson has been mediocre for most of the season, but John Kuhn has become a much more effective goal-line option recently and can be used if you are desperately searching for RB help in this final week. The Chicago run defense will look much less formidable if some regulars are rested or limited in the game.