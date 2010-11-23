Vick having banner year, but he's not in uncharted territory

Vick once put up 1,000 yards on the ground, but the excitement over his game this year has come from his ability to be a pocket passer -- a darn good one. For that, Eagles fans can thank embattled coach Andy Reid, who rolled the dice that Vick or Kevin Kolb could lead this team while dealing his franchise quarterback away. Trading Donovan McNabb within the division raised eyebrows. It's safe to say those eyebrows lowered after seeing McNabb get Grossman'd three weeks ago, while Vick destroyed the Redskins in Week 10. That game, as well as his play against the Jaguars and Colts, showed Vick was capable of taking what defenses gave him. Perhaps some of that patience comes from his time away from the game while in prison and having to wait for another chance to start.