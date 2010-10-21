Vick full participant at Eagles practice, could back up Kolb

Published: Oct 21, 2010 at 09:03 AM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since he fractured rib cartilage in Week 4.

Vick participated in all team activities Thursday, one day after Eagles coach Andy Reid announced that Kevin Kolb would start in the Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Vick practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Vick's participation Thursday increased the likelihood that he will be Kolb's backup. Vick was listed as the team's emergency quarterback behind Kolb and Mike Kafka against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, but was given permission not to be on the sidelines.

Kolb was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following the victory over Atlanta, completing 23 of 29 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He set career highs for completion percentage (79.3), passer rating (133.6) and TD passes, one a career-long 83-yarder to Jeremy Maclin.

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy also was a full participant in Thursday's practice. McCoy had been given the day off Wednesday as he continues to nurse a cracked rub.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion), offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley (elbow) didn't practice for the second consecutive day. They aren't expected to play Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

