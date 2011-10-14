Vick: Focus of Eagles' team meeting was accountability

Published: Oct 14, 2011 at 11:29 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- The mood surrounding the 1-4 Philadelphia Eagles has a sense of desperation, and the scene during Friday's open locker room session offered some insight into the current state of the team.

The resounding message Friday -- as Michael Vick clearly voiced -- was "we need a win." He said the focal point of the players-only meeting called Wednesday morning by Jason Avant was to rally the team together by taking ownership and responsibility for the team's lack of success. The team has apparently responded, as Vick added it has been a good, focused week of practice.

The Eagles are [battling several injuries along the offensive line](http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d8231e3f4  ) , but Vick isn't trying to get caught up in the things he can't control. Vick said he's moving forward -- with confidence -- despite the protection concerns. Winston Justice, who will start against the Redskins at right tackle, said the improvement has to start in practice.

Then there was the brief encounter involving LeSean McCoy and a reporter who has repeatedly questioned the running back's size. It was soon interrupted by cornerback Asante Samuel, who, for lack of a better description, probably saved the reserved McCoy from making a regretful comment. Samuel later shared his sentiment throughout the entire locker room by announcing that if any member of the media wanted to talk, it had better be turned around into something positive.

That could prove to be a difficult task.

