Vick, Eagles unconcerned about travel limitations affecting team

As part of his dogfighting conviction, Eagles QB Michael Vick faced travel limitations at the behest of authorities.
Recently, Vick's been restricted from traveling outside the state of Pennsylvania, but according to team sources and sources close to Vick, there are no worries about the restrictions impacting his ability to travel with the team in the preseason or regular season.
"No way," said a source close to Vick. "This will not keep him from doing his job and going on the road with the Eagles."
Philadelphia continues to stand behind Vick following events at his recent birthday party that included a shooting. Vick is not a suspect in that case.