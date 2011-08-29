Vick, Eagles strike six-year, $100M deal, with $36M guaranteed

Vick and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed Monday to a six-year contract that again makes the Pro Bowl quarterback one of the NFL's highest-paid players. NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported the contract is worth $100 million, according to a league source, and NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora also cited a league source in reporting that $36 million of the total amount is guaranteed.
"I'm very happy we were able to reach an agreement with Michael on this long-term contract," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team. "It's a product of all the hard work Michael has done to better himself over the last couple of years, both on and off the field. I'm very proud that he has been able to achieve success again in this league, but he'll be the first one to tell you that there is a lot of work yet to be done by him and this team as a whole.
"And there's no doubt in my mind that he will continue on that path."
Reid and Vick are scheduled to meet the media at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss the deal.
Vick was due to receive slightly more than $16 million this season after the Eagles designated him their franchise player in February. He will make a little less, possibly providing the Eagles with salary-cap flexibility to give Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson an extension.
Vick, 31, joined the Eagles in 2009, and played sparingly as the third-string QB behind Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb. Vick started last season as the backup, but he forced his way into the starting role with his exceptional performances after Kolb was hurt during the season opener.
Vick guided the Eagles to an 8-3 record in 11 games as the starter in his first season playing full-time since 2006. He set career highs in yards passing (3,018), touchdowns passes (21), rushing touchdowns (9), completion percentage (62.6) and passer rating (100.2). He also rushed for 676 yards.
Vick, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, once was a mega-star with the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a 10-year, $130 million deal in 2005, making him the top-paid player in the league at that point. But Vick lost it all when he went to jail, and he eventually filed for bankruptcy.
Vick was reviled by fans when he came back, but he has won them over with good behavior off the field, a humble attitude and spectacular play.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.