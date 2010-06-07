Vick continues to try to change public perception, career path

"I've been doing everything I can to try to make amends and do all the right things ... just show people that you can turn your life around and do things the right way," Vick said. "That's my goal. I feel like I'm obligated to that. I feel like I owe it to a lot of kids out there in this world to share my knowledge and wisdom and understanding of what it takes to keep yourself in a positive situation, in a positive environment, and making good judgment at the end of the day. So, hopefully, they'll be receptive to that, and I think they will be."