Vick calls return "a dream come true," but will Eagles play him?

"It was very important just to have open dialogue and see where their mind was at and why they're into what they're into and why were they doing it," Vick said. "We just had open conversation and talked about the reasons behind why it goes on in our culture and how we can put a stop to that and try to help out in the community. I think a lot of people are starting to understand it's a pointless activity. There's no need for it. It's a dead-end street."