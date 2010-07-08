Vick a last-minute no-show at celebrity golf tourney, kids camp

TUCKER, Ga. -- Michael Vick was a no-show at his celebrity golf tournament Sunday after probation officials restricted travel for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback this weekend.
Vick spokeswoman Judy Smith said that Vick's travel has been at the discretion of his probation officer since he was released from prison in a federal dogfighting case in May 2009.
The restriction follows a prosecutor saying this week that while Vick wasn't involved in a shooting after his 30th birthday party in Virginia Beach, Va., that he was in a confrontation before the incident.
Vick missed the Michael Vick Celebrity Golf tournament in Georgia and also did not make a scheduled appearance at a youth football camp in Raleigh, N.C., this weekend. The golf tournament was one in a series of events labeled a "birthday bash" for Vick.
Spokespersons for both events say they were notified Sunday morning that Vick would not be attending.
"They called early, like 2 o'clock in the morning, telling us he's not coming," said Cornelius Corprew, director of Camp Elite Sports' two-day football camp. "And then we couldn't speak to him. It was through one of his associates.
"We're not crazy. No state agency is communicating at 2 o'clock in the morning that he's not allowed to come. I think that was a selfish act."
Corprew, who said that he was told Saturday by Vick representatives that the NFL star would be there Sunday. He said Vick was paid a $2,000 deposit of a $4,000 fee. He said the camp was built around Vick's appearance, and that campers paid $175 each and were promised packages that included photos and autographs.
"I'm upset because our camp is built on integrity and character and that's what we teach to our kids," Corprew said.
Rema Miller, whose Atlanta-based company promoted the charity golf tournament, said she spoke with Vick on Friday and he indicated at that time he was meeting with the Eagles.
Dungy weighs in on Vick
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy has mentored Michael Vick in the past, even sitting by his side when Vick joined the Eagles. Dungy spoke at length about Vick's latest issue. More ...
On Sunday, Vick told event organizers he could not appear.
"He was coming at the time, but unfortunately he had to go meet with Philly for a team meeting," Miller said. "He did send a message that he hates that he could not be here, but he appreciates everybody coming out to support the charities."
Terance Mathis, a former Vick teammate with the Atlanta Falcons, played in the golf tournament. He said he was disappointed Vick wasn't there, but admires Vick's charitable efforts.
"He's still doing a great thing, trying to raise money for charities and help the community," said the former NFL wide receiver. "It's an unfortunate thing that happened, and when that happens, law enforcement does what they have to do. But it doesn't change how I feel about the guy and what he's trying to accomplish."
Though the events were scheduled on the same weekend, Corprew said he was assured that it would not present a problem. He said he was told not to worry about the golf tournament - that Vick would take care of them first.
Corprew said Vick missed an opportunity.
"You talk about second chances," he said. "You're given a great second chance and this would've been the perfect place to show he appreciated being given a second chance."
The victim in the June 25 shooting has not be identified by the police, but Vick's attorney, Larry Woodward, said it was Quanis Phillips - a co-defendant in the federal dogfighting case that landed Vick in federal prison. Phillips was treated at a hospital and released the following day.
Woodward said Phillips, who was sentenced to 21 months for his role in the dogfighting operation, was not an invited guest at Vick's birthday bash.
Vick remains on three years' probation and is not allowed to associate with anyone convicted of a felony unless granted permission to do so by his probation officer.
Police said Vick is not a suspect in the shooting.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press