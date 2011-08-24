Vicious hit on Bills WR costs rookie Broncos safety $20K

Rookie Denver Broncos safety Rahim Moore was fined $20,000 for his violent hit on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Donald Jones in last weekend's preseason game, The Denver Post reported on Wednesday.
Moore was penalized 15 yards on the play, which knocked Jones out of the game and sparked anger from some Bills players.
Jones was not seriously injured.
"At the end of the day, I mean no harm to nobody. I don't want to hurt anybody," Moore said on Sunday. "I prayed for the dude afterward. Because I really didn't know what was going on. People were tapping my head. People were hitting me. I wasn't sure what was going on."
"Those plays are going to happen from time to time," veteran safety Brian Dawkins told The Post. "He already knows, but I told him that I got hit with a $50,000 fine from that same type of a hit running full speed. It's one thing to be playing in slow motion and have hit somebody, and it's another thing to be full speed and hit somebody. It's a moving target. You've got to play your game and make decisions as you go."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.