Vic's Picks: Another big season for the Patriots

One man's predictions for the 2007 season:
AFC Champion: New England. Although the early-season absences of defensive end Richard Seymour (knee, six games) and safety Rodney Harrison (suspension, four games) will pose some challenges, they shouldn't be enough to derail the Patriots' run to Arizona for Super Bowl XLII. They still have plenty of defensive playmakers, including new linebacker Adalius Thomas. They have a great quarterback in Tom Brady, who has more receiving talent than ever. They have the best coach in the game, Bill Belichick. And they're still hungry for championships.
NFC Champion: Philadelphia. With a healthy Donovan McNabb, a strong group of receivers, a solid running game, and a playmaking defense, the Eagles have all of the necessary ingredients to return to the Super Bowl. Andy Reid has had plenty of personal challenges with his family, but he is a man of strong character and focus. Marty Mornhinweg's offensive play-calling brings balance that will allow the Eagles to get the most out of McNabb and the rest of the passing game.
Offensive MVP:Tom Brady, QB, New England. Brady's vastly improved receiving corps should allow him to put up the best numbers of his career. LaDainian Tomlinson, the 2006 MVP, and Peyton Manning will be in the hunt.
Defensive MVP: Shawne Merriman, LB, San Diego. He was a leading candidate a year ago, but a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy cost him. As long as he plays it straight, his dominant performance should allow him to be recognized as the undisputed top defensive player in the league.
Offensive Rookie of the Year:Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit. He should thrive in Mike Martz's pass-happy offense … provided Jon Kitna, who has a tendency to take too many sacks and make too many questionable throwing decisions, can get the ball in his hands.
Defensive Rookie of the Year:Paul Posluszny, LB, Buffalo. He shows remarkable instincts and quickness, always putting himself wherever the ball is located. The guy is a tackling machine who will be extremely busy behind the shaky middle of the Bills' defensive line.
Comeback Player of the Year: Donovan McNabb, QB, Philadelphia. He seems mostly recovered from the torn right ACL he suffered last November -- an injury that was supposed to require a year to heal -- and ready to lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl.
Coach of the Year:Norv Turner, San Diego. He'll receive this honor mostly for what he won't do, which is screw up a great thing. He'll also deserve props for enhancing the development of Philip Rivers into a top-notch quarterback.
Executive of the Year: Scott Pioli, New England. Working closely with Bill Belichick, he oversaw arguably the best offseason that any team has had in recent memory. And the Patriots were pretty good before they made their several impressive acquisitions.
Highest-impact Free Agent: Travis Henry, RB, Denver. He should have little trouble proving why the Broncos were so quick to snatch him up after he was released by Tennessee.