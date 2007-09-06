Vic's Picks: Another big season for the Patriots

AFC Champion: New England. Although the early-season absences of defensive end Richard Seymour (knee, six games) and safety Rodney Harrison (suspension, four games) will pose some challenges, they shouldn't be enough to derail the Patriots' run to Arizona for Super Bowl XLII. They still have plenty of defensive playmakers, including new linebacker Adalius Thomas. They have a great quarterback in Tom Brady, who has more receiving talent than ever. They have the best coach in the game, Bill Belichick. And they're still hungry for championships.