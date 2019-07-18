Vic Fangio sees value in keeping camp practices open

"I think one of the small things that have driven the NFL to being the most popular sport in the country is that you let people come watch practice. People that maybe can't afford to go to the game. Maybe get and an autograph from a player. Maybe a player shakes their hand or throws them a sweatband or a glove. You do that with a young person, you've got a fan for life and football has a fan for life. There is more to be gained out of that than any advertising slogan or any commercial that you put on TV. I think it is a good thing, and I think I'll embrace it and the players will embrace it. I wish there could be more of them here, but I think about half or less of the NFL now doesn't go to college campuses and doesn't have the world of thought to have people at their facility to watch practice. I think it's a little bit of a negative."