Around the NFL

Vic Fangio: NaVorro Bowman return 'later than sooner'

Published: Oct 07, 2014 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

NaVorro Bowman is eligible to come off San Francisco's reserve/physically unable to perform list after Week 6, but 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed Tuesday that the All-Pro linebacker's return from reconstructive knee surgery will come "later than sooner."

"NaVorro's doing well in his rehab," Fangio told KNBR-AM, per NinersNation.com. "He still has to be out two more games at least, and he'll be out several after that. But he's doing well. He's had no road blocks in his rehab. Everything's gone smooth, he's ahead of where he should be, and we're looking forward to his return at some point."

Bowman began sprinting last month, but Fangio acknowledged that it's a mistake to assume the Pro Bowl selection will suit up "around the corner."

"Correct. His procedure was done in February," Fangio said. "It's not like he got hurt in the middle of the season last year. His rehab has gone great, but you still need enough time to rehab and recover. And he's going to need a couple weeks of practice, too, to get his legs under him and to feel comfortable playing on his leg."

Bowman needs to be viewed as a candidate for snaps sometime after Week 9. That still leaves the talented linebacker plenty of time to make an impact during a late stretch of games that includes the Saints (Week 10), Seahawks (Week 13 and Week 15), Chargers (Week 16) and Cardinals (Week 17).

With Michael Wilhoite doing a capable job in Bowman's place and the suspended Aldon Smith eligible to return in Week 11, San Francisco's defense is a candidate to reach full power just in time for winter.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and unveils our long-awaited choice for Team of Around The NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor taken to local hospital after suffering ribs injury in loss to Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury in the first half of Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.
news

Dolphins activate CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) off injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.