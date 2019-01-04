Vic Fangio has done 'zero' prep for coach interviews

Fangio got his first NFL assistant job in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints. Landing in Chicago in 2015, the coordinator has led one of the most consistent defenses in a league geared towards offense. The Bears rank first in the NFL in points per game allowed (17.7), takeaways (36), yards per play allowed (4.8) rushing yards allowed (80.0), passer rating allowed (72.9) and fewest big plays allowed (67).