Vic Fangio eschews handshake to avoid postgame fracas in 'prudent' move

With matching 0-3 records entering their Thursday night meeting, someone was guaranteed their first win (or tie) between the Jets and Broncos.

One was also essentially guaranteed the drought would continue. The team without the canteen ended up being the Jets, who expressed some understandable frustrations late in their 37-28 loss to Denver in the form of personal fouls, facemasks and unnecessary roughness penalties in the final few minutes.

When it came time to shake hands at the end of the chippy affair, Denver coach Vic Fangio shooed his players off the field, jogging while waving his arms toward the visiting tunnel. He and Jets coach Adam Gase did not shake hands.

"There was just a couple of personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid having any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there," Fangio explained afterward. "So, I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there. I thought it was the prudent thing to do."

New York didn't sack first-time starter ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ once Thursday night -- well, at least legally. Defensive tackle ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ did get to Rypien on third-and-6 with less than six minutes to play with the Jets clinging to a one-point lead, but grabbed Rypien's facemask in the process, leading to a penalty and a fresh set of downs.

With the game in the hands of the Broncos and out of reach for the still-winless Jets five minutes later, frustrations boiled over when Jets nose tackle ﻿Steve McLendon﻿ teed off on Rypien, who was throwing the ball away on fourth-and-13. A play earlier, the Jets jumped offsides, leading to a free play in which McLendon first blasted Rypien.