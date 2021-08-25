Around the NFL

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterback 'we can go win with'

As kickoff for the 2021 season nears, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has yet to make a decision on whether ﻿Drew Lock﻿ or ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ will be his starting quarterback.

"Not yet," Fangio replied when asked if he'd decided on Tuesday, via the team transcript. "Not yet."

Fangio did not offer a timetable for the decision, nor did he name a starter for the team's preseason finale on Saturday against the Rams.

However, after Bridgewater and Lock have each put in positive preseason performances, Fangio expressed confidence that either QB would be a worthy starter and his belief that the competition has strengthened each of their games.

"It's pretty damn close," Fangio said of the competition. "I mean, you guys have seen it. I've asked a few of you a few times and neither one of you [has] come up with an answer. So, it is close. I think it's close for a good reason. They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we've got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with."

When asked if Lock and Bridgewater had made each other better, Fangio answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, I do. Competition does that," he said.

Through two preseason games, Lock has completed 14 of 21 passes (66.7%) for 231 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bridgewater has countered with a ridiculously accurate showing of 16 for 19 (84.2%) for 179 yards, two scores and no picks.

So, what is Fangio looking for to make a decision?

"Just continue seeing them play," the coach said. "I mean, even today we did about -- I don't want to say half -- but about 40% of the practice was still us against us, 60% was more of a service-type units. So, it was still us competing us against us [and] them going against our defense."

Fangio hasn't made the choice as of yet, because the time hasn't been right to name the right man for the job.

Judging by his comments Tuesday, he's in no hurry to make an announcement.  

"We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, for the team involved, and for everybody," he said. "We don't play another game—we've got 19 days."

