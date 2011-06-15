Vets still rank as top pass rushers but young faces closing gap

Terrell Suggs, 3-4 OLB, Ravens (>): Had a solid 2010 campaign with 11 sacks, but that was coming off 4.5 sacks in 13 games the prior season. In his first four years in the league, Suggs had 40 sacks and looked like he was well on his way to 100-plus sacks in his career. In the last four years, when he should be in his prime, he only has 28.5.