Veterans return to field for OTAs; Monday's NFL news

Published: May 12, 2013 at 08:05 PM

Get a head start on the week's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline joins us from Miami, and NFL beat writers from Philadelphia, Buffalo, San Diego and the Wall Street Journal join us to talk football.

Top 100 plays of 2012

"NFL AM" on NFL Network is counting down the greatest plays of the 2012 season. Tune in regularly throughout the summer to see which thrilling plays are revealed in the epic list. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Hear from third-year Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Plus reports from all over the NFL as teams welcome back veterans for organized team activities.

» The design for the nearly billion-dollar Minnesota Vikings stadium will be unveiled tonight.

» Bucky Brooks writes about what kind of difference Darrelle Revis can make for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

» NFL rookies including Geno Smith, Eric Fisher, Tyrann Mathieu and Manti Te'o had their first chance to impress coaches at rookie minicamps this weekend. Find out how they did as ourAround The League writers keep you on top of things.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 15.

» Take a look as the best shots of the 2013 draft class as NFL rookies burst onto the scene at minicamps around the NFL last week.

» NFL Evolution reports on a new California Interscholastic Federation rule that won't allow football teams in the state's Central Section to wear pads until August.

» Happy birthday to Denver Broncos linebacker Shaun Phillips, who turns 32 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Loaded' Rams roster has WR Robert Woods talking Super Bowl

In some ways, the Rams are revamped. In all ways on offense, WR Robert Woods sees the roster as "loaded' and it has him and his teammates talking and thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.
news

Kyle Shanahan on Fred Warner extension: 'I just see that kind of as a matter of time'

After three stellar seasons to start his career, Fred Warner is entering the final year of his 49ers rookie contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan plans on Warner being in San Francisco "forever" and that an extension will get done "sooner than later."
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

Though his ankle "feels great," Jimmy Garoppolo admitted Tuesday that when he heard the 49ers had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, "it took a while to process everything." 
news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW