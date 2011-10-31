Veteran WR Houshmandzadeh to audition for Raiders

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 10:58 AM

Veteran wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will work out for the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, according to a league source.

Houshmandzadeh is a former teammate of Carson Palmer, the Raiders' newly acquired starting quarterback. Houshmandzadeh regularly worked out with Palmer while the quarterback was sitting out from the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally traded him.

Houshmandzadeh last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 30 passes for 398 yards as he struggled to break in with the team. In 2007, with Palmer and the Bengals, Houshmandzadeh caught a career-high 112 passes for 1,143 yards and 12 touchdowns, making his only Pro Bowl.

The Raiders are looking to rejuvenate their passing attack after Palmer and Kyle Boller combined to throw six interceptions in a 28-0 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7.

