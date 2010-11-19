Veteran WR Curtis tries out for Lions after cancer battle

Former Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams wide receiver Kevin Curtis, who's battling back from cancer, tried out for the Detroit Lions on Thursday, according to a league source.
Curtis, 32, underwent an orchiectomy in September to remove a cancerous testicle.
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound wideout was released by the Eagles in March following a quiet 2009 season. Curtis had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the season and missed 12 games, registering just six catches for 77 yards.
Curtis had 33 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in 2008. He had his best season in 2007, when he had 77 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns.