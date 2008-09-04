Veteran WR Burress signs contract extension with Giants

The Giants picked up their first score of the season three hours before kickoff of their season opener, signing Plaxico Burress to a contract that will keep the star wide receiver in New York through 2012.
NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $35 million over five years, with $11 million guaranteed. Burress had three years remaining on his original contract that he signed in 2005. He was to have earned about $10 million over that period.
The two sides had been negotiating the contract for several months.
"We always remained hopeful that it would get done before the season started," general manager Jerry Reese said. "It came down to the last few minutes and we're happy to get it done so we can move forward in our season. Plax is happy to get the contract done as well. It took a little longer than we expected it to take, but Plax was professional about it the whole time. We're excited and happy that it's over and we're ready to move forward into this new season."
In 2007, Burress led the Giants with 70 receptions for 1,025 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, despite being unable to practice virtually the entire season because of a sprained ankle. In the postseason, he added 18 catches (including a Giants-record 11 in the NFC Championship Game) for 221 yards and the game-winning 13-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XLII.
Burress is in his ninth NFL season. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Giants.
"Plax has been an outstanding player for us," Reese said. "We basically kind of approached each other about this contract. We felt like something should be done with the contract. We put our heads together and made it make sense for him and made it make sense for the New York Giants as well.
"He is a big-play threat for us on the field. Plax opens things up for other people and he obviously can make big plays himself. Eli has all of his weapons intact and we expect them to pick up where they left off last season."
The Associated Press contributed to this report