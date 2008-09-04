Veteran WR Burress signs contract extension with Giants

Published: Sep 04, 2008 at 10:32 AM

The Giants picked up their first score of the season three hours before kickoff of their season opener, signing Plaxico Burress to a contract that will keep the star wide receiver in New York through 2012.

NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $35 million over five years, with $11 million guaranteed. Burress had three years remaining on his original contract that he signed in 2005. He was to have earned about $10 million over that period.

The two sides had been negotiating the contract for several months.

"We always remained hopeful that it would get done before the season started," general manager Jerry Reese said. "It came down to the last few minutes and we're happy to get it done so we can move forward in our season. Plax is happy to get the contract done as well. It took a little longer than we expected it to take, but Plax was professional about it the whole time. We're excited and happy that it's over and we're ready to move forward into this new season."

In 2007, Burress led the Giants with 70 receptions for 1,025 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, despite being unable to practice virtually the entire season because of a sprained ankle. In the postseason, he added 18 catches (including a Giants-record 11 in the NFC Championship Game) for 221 yards and the game-winning 13-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XLII.

Burress is in his ninth NFL season. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Giants.

"Plax has been an outstanding player for us," Reese said. "We basically kind of approached each other about this contract. We felt like something should be done with the contract. We put our heads together and made it make sense for him and made it make sense for the New York Giants as well.

"He is a big-play threat for us on the field. Plax opens things up for other people and he obviously can make big plays himself. Eli has all of his weapons intact and we expect them to pick up where they left off last season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions was filed Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who now faces 23 civil cases.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW