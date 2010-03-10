Veteran TEs Becht, Spach re-sign with Cardinals

Published: Mar 10, 2010 at 12:05 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals re-signed tight ends Anthony Becht and Stephen Spach to one-year contracts Wednesday and announced that defensive end Jeremy Clark signed an exclusive-rights deal with the team.

Financial terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

Becht had seven catches for 61 yards and one touchdown last season, his first with Arizona. The 11-year NFL veteran has played in 152 consecutive games, the third-longest streak among offensive players behind Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre.

Spach, signed by the Cardinals as a free agent in October 2008, had four catches for 38 yards last season.

The Cardinals signed Clark on Jan. 5. He was inactive for both playoff games.

