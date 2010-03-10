Veteran TEs Becht, Spach re-sign with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals re-signed tight ends Anthony Becht and Stephen Spach to one-year contracts Wednesday and announced that defensive end Jeremy Clark signed an exclusive-rights deal with the team.
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/arizona-cardinals)For more on the Arizona Cardinals, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Financial terms of the deals weren't disclosed.
Becht had seven catches for 61 yards and one touchdown last season, his first with Arizona. The 11-year NFL veteran has played in 152 consecutive games, the third-longest streak among offensive players behind Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre.
Spach, signed by the Cardinals as a free agent in October 2008, had four catches for 38 yards last season.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press