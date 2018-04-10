Around the NFL

Veteran TE Tim Wright inks contract with Chiefs

Published: Apr 10, 2018 at 01:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tim Wright hasn't played an NFL regular-season game since 2015. He'll get a chance to try and end that soon to be three-year drought.

The tight end announced on Instagram he signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26-year-old missed all the 2016 season with a torn ACL. He participated in the 2017 preseason with the Detroit Lions before being cut.

Wright bounced around his first three seasons, generating a career-high 54 receptions for 571 yards as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. He earned six touchdowns with New England in 2014. The tight end played in just nine games with the Lions in 2015.

If he makes the Chiefs' roster, Wright could provide depth behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris.

