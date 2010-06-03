Veteran TE McMichael signs one-year contract with Chargers

The San Diego Chargers signed free-agent tight end Randy McMichael to a one-year contract Thursday, giving them depth behind starter Antonio Gates, who's nursing a right foot injury.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
"I feel humbled and excited at the same time," McMichael said of joining the Chargers, according to the team's official Web site. "I feel like I've been in a dormant state for three years. I feel like my time has finally come. Sometimes you feel like you've got to wait for certain good things to happen to you, and this is a breath of fresh air. I'm excited to be here."
McMichael, a nine-year NFL veteran, started all but one of the 116 games that he played for the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams since entering the league in 2002. McMichael played under Norv Turner when the Chargers' coach was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2002 and '03.
"We're excited to add Randy to the team," Turner said in a statement released by the team. "He brings experience and added depth to the tight end position."
Besides Gates, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, the Chargers also have veteran Kris Wilson, seventh-round draft pick Dedrick Epps and undrafted rookie Richie Brockel at tight end. Gates said last Friday that he will rest his right foot for two to three weeks before he resumes running.
