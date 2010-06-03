Veteran TE McMichael signs one-year contract with Chargers

Published: Jun 03, 2010 at 05:09 PM

The San Diego Chargers signed free-agent tight end Randy McMichael to a one-year contract Thursday, giving them depth behind starter Antonio Gates, who's nursing a right foot injury.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"I feel humbled and excited at the same time," McMichael said of joining the Chargers, according to the team's official Web site. "I feel like I've been in a dormant state for three years. I feel like my time has finally come. Sometimes you feel like you've got to wait for certain good things to happen to you, and this is a breath of fresh air. I'm excited to be here."

McMichael, a nine-year NFL veteran, started all but one of the 116 games that he played for the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams since entering the league in 2002. McMichael played under Norv Turner when the Chargers' coach was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2002 and '03.

"We're excited to add Randy to the team," Turner said in a statement released by the team. "He brings experience and added depth to the tight end position."

Besides Gates, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, the Chargers also have veteran Kris Wilson, seventh-round draft pick Dedrick Epps and undrafted rookie Richie Brockel at tight end. Gates said last Friday that he will rest his right foot for two to three weeks before he resumes running.

McMichael caught at least 60 passes in three consecutive seasons with the Dolphins from 2004 to '06, totaling 2,013 yards and 12 touchdowns during that time. He caught 34 passes for 332 yards in 16 games for the Rams last season after a broken leg limited him to just four contests in 2008.

"Randy has been a targeted player for us for some time now," Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said in the statement. "With the departure of Brandon (Manumaleuna) to the Bears, we wanted to sign another veteran. We were hoping that would be Randy. We're happy it all worked out."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Although Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, he is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW