Veteran safety Madieu Williams reportedly signing with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have added free safety Madieu Williams to the mix. A league source told the Oakland Tribune on Monday that the veteran has agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers.
Last year, Williams was voted the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year. He donated $2 million to his alma mater, the University of Maryland, to help create the Madieu Williams Center for Global Health Initiatives.
While the 49ers are adding Williams, they appear to be losing one of their longtime defensive stalwarts. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, citing a league source, reported Monday night that free-agent linebacker Manny Lawson has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bengals.