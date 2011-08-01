Veteran safety Madieu Williams reportedly signing with 49ers

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 07:28 PM

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have added free safety Madieu Williams to the mix. A league source told the Oakland Tribune on Monday that the veteran has agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers.

Williams, 29, was released by the Vikings on Thursday after playing three seasons in Minnesota. He played his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2004 draft.

His contract with the 49ers is believed to be worth just more than the veteran minimum salary of $810,000. Williams was to make $5.4 million this season with the Vikings as part of a six-year, $33 million deal that brought him to Minnesota in 2008.

Last year, Williams was voted the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year. He donated $2 million to his alma mater, the University of Maryland, to help create the Madieu Williams Center for Global Health Initiatives.

While the 49ers are adding Williams, they appear to be losing one of their longtime defensive stalwarts. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, citing a league source, reported Monday night that free-agent linebacker Manny Lawson has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bengals.

