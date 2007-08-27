Veteran running back Barlow among 10 Steelers cut

Published: Aug 27, 2007 at 11:26 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Kevan Barlow, a former 49ers and Jets running back who signed with his hometown Steelers earlier this year, was among 10 players released Monday during Pittsburgh's first roster cutdown.

The moves trimmed the roster to 75 players. The Steelers must reach the season-opening 53-man limit by Saturday, two days after their preseason finale at Carolina.

Three rookie free agents cut were wide receiver Eric Fowler, defensive end Derrick Jones and long snapper Jared Retkofsky. Also released were running back Larry Croom, punter Mike Barr, kicker Connor Hughes, linebacker Richard Koonce, center Donovan Raiola and wide receiver Dan Sheldon.

Barlow, a Pittsburgh native, was signed on May 10 to compete for the backup role behind Willie Parker. But Barlow quickly fell out of the rotation early in training camp and never made a strong push to make the team, despite carrying four times for 14 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Barlow, a third-round pick by San Francisco in 2001, has rushed for 3,984 yards on 1,022 carries in six NFL seasons. He gained a career-high 1,024 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2003.

Last season, Barlow averaged only 2.8 yards per carry while gaining 370 yards in 12 games during his only season with the Jets.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy Football Podcast: S'more Camp Notes (aka A Conversation with Chris Allen)

Marcas Grant is joined by Chris Allen (4for4, Footballguys, NBC Sports EDGE) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast catching up on the latest training camp storylines and reports.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Training Camp Observations & Breakout Players

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move The Sticks with special guest Rhett Lewis. The pair preview Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, share their observations from Saints and Browns training camp and discuss breakout players for 2021. 
news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says vaccine decision is 'private' matter, vows to 'avoid' being close contact

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the Minnesota Vikings after sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, but isn't talking when it comes to his vaccination status going forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW