Veteran receiver Lance Moore announces retirement

Published: Aug 08, 2016 at 03:37 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Lance Moore is calling it a career.

The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced that the veteran wide receiver is retiring from the NFL after more than a decade of action.

Moore, 33, played for three different teams over 10 seasons, but is best known for his eight productive campaigns with the New Orleans Saints, who saw the deep threat pile up 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns off 346 catches. His big-play chemistry with quarterback Drew Brees was at its peak during the 2012 campaign, when Moore ripped through defenses for 1,041 yards and six scores.

The undrafted pass-catcher out of Toledo joined the Saints in 2006 after spending his rookie season as a free-agent addition with the Browns. Over the past two seasons, Moore operated as a role player for the Steelers and Lionsbefore signing with the Falcons last week. Projected to push Justin Hardy for snaps in the slot, Moore was a long shot to make Atlanta's roster.

He won't be crowned in Canton, but Moore enjoyed the kind of career plenty of NFL players would be thrilled with: 10-plus seasons, a highlight reel of big plays, a Super Bowl ring and the chance to team with one of the game's finest quarterbacks in Brees. Moore has plenty to look back on.

