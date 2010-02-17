Veteran RB Lewis cut by Browns, undecided about return after injury

"Jamal went to the Browns with the hope he'd be successful and go to the playoffs and beyond," Frankel said. "At this stage in his career, I think he would want to play for a team that has a chance to compete and get back to the Super Bowl, like he did in 2000 (as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens). That's not to say Cleveland can't do that, but it would appear there are other teams out there that, as of today, look a lot stronger."