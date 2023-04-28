Veteran RB Giovani Bernard announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

Around the NFL

Veteran running back Giovani Bernard announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons on Friday in a thread on social media.

"10 years ago, I came into this league grateful," Bernard wrote on Twitter. "Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time. I've had the privilege of crossing paths with exceptional men and women, including my brothers on the field, coaches who've taught me so much, and front office/staff who worked behind the scenes to make it all seamless.

"I offer my deepest thanks to you all. You've allowed me and my family to be a part of something truly special. We are forever grateful and feel truly blessed that this was part of our journey. As I look forward, I'm excited for the newness ahead. New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride it's been, but what a ride is to come. Thankful for you all. Much love!"

Bernard was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he spent most of his career in Cincinnati where he helped the club earn a playoff trip for three consecutive campaigns (2013-2015). Known for his ability as a receiver out of the backfield, Bernard logged at least 30 receptions during the first eight seasons of his career before the Bengals released him following the 2020 campaign.

Bernard totaled 6,564 yards and 33 touchdowns in eight years with the Bengals.

Bernard joined Tom Brady's Buccaneers ahead of the 2021 season, but he struggled to make an impact in Tampa Bay as injuries took their toll and limited his playing time.

For his career, Bernard rushed for 3,783 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also recorded 367 catches for 2,867 yards.

