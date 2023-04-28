Veteran RB Giovani Bernard announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

"10 years ago, I came into this league grateful," Bernard wrote on Twitter. "Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time. I've had the privilege of crossing paths with exceptional men and women, including my brothers on the field, coaches who've taught me so much, and front office/staff who worked behind the scenes to make it all seamless.