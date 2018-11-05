Veteran RB Chris Johnson retires after 10 seasons

While he had a one-year stop with the New York Jets in 2014, Johnson's best seasons came with the Tennessee Titans from 2008 to 2013 as one of the NFL's most explosive dual-threat players with the ball in his hands. Johnson produced six straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards rushing, including a 2,006 yards rushing effort in 2009, and amassed 58 total touchdowns (50 rushing) in that span.