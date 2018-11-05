Around the NFL

Veteran RB Chris Johnson retires after 10 seasons

Published: Nov 05, 2018 at 06:29 AM
Herbie Teope

Chris Johnson's 10-year career as an NFL running back officially came to an end Monday morning.

Johnson announced his retirement through his marketing agency, and thanked family, friends, teammates and fans for their support:

Johnson spent the final three seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals (2015-17), but was beyond his prime by the time he arrived in the desert.

While he had a one-year stop with the New York Jets in 2014, Johnson's best seasons came with the Tennessee Titans from 2008 to 2013 as one of the NFL's most explosive dual-threat players with the ball in his hands. Johnson produced six straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards rushing, including a 2,006 yards rushing effort in 2009, and amassed 58 total touchdowns (50 rushing) in that span.

Johnson entered the league as a first-round pick in 2008, making the Pro Bowl three times with the Titans and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2009. He finishes his career with 9,651 yards rushing, which ranks 35th all-time in the league.

