Veteran RB Betts returns to help Saints offset loss of Bush

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have brought back veteran running back Ladell Betts, whom they had released after the preseason.
Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said the team re-signed Betts on Wednesday, two days after running back Reggie Bushbroke his right leg during New Orleans' victory at San Francisco on Monday night.
Betts, who spent eight years with the Washington Redskins, is trying to come back from a serious left knee injury he sustained last season. He played in two preseason games with the Saints, rushing nine times for 53 yards and making five catches for 24 yards.
The Saints also waived DeShawn Wynn, a reserve running back and special teams player. Wynn is eligible for the practice squad and could be re-signed if he clears waivers.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press