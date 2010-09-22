Veteran RB Betts returns to help Saints offset loss of Bush

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 04:40 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have brought back veteran running back Ladell Betts, whom they had released after the preseason.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said the team re-signed Betts on Wednesday, two days after running back Reggie Bushbroke his right leg during New Orleans' victory at San Francisco on Monday night.

Betts, who spent eight years with the Washington Redskins, is trying to come back from a serious left knee injury he sustained last season. He played in two preseason games with the Saints, rushing nine times for 53 yards and making five catches for 24 yards.

The Saints also waived DeShawn Wynn, a reserve running back and special teams player. Wynn is eligible for the practice squad and could be re-signed if he clears waivers.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More