Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Another familiar face is returning to New England at quarterback in 2021.

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hoyer will now add on to his third stint with the Patriots, who Hoyer began his career with back in 2009.

Overall, Hoyer, 35, has spent parts of six seasons with New England, along with time spent six other franchises. After spending 2019 with the Colts, Hoyer rejoined the Patriots for 2020 and is back for 2021 as New England continues to work out its post-﻿Tom Brady﻿ plans for the future of the franchise.

Last season, Hoyer got playing time in one game (which was a Week 4 start in relief of ﻿Cam Newton﻿, who had tested positive for COVID-19) . He's an established veteran presence in the Patriots QB room who knows the team's system and could bode well for helping to bring along New England first-round pick ﻿Mac Jones﻿, who the Pats selected 15th overall as their hopeful QB of the future.