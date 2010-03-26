Veteran QB Batch signs two-year deal to remain with Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Charlie Batch signed a two-year contract Friday to remain with the Steelers as a backup quarterback.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Batch, 35, has been under contract with the Steelers for eight seasons, although he sat out 2004 and 2008 with injuries. He has thrown just two passes since 2007 and 135 overall during his time in Pittsburgh.
A former starter for the Detroit Lions, Batch is expected to compete with Dennis Dixon to be the Steelers' backup quarterback. Dixon started one game when Ben Roethlisberger was hurt last season and became the No. 2 quarterback after Batch broke his left wrist Nov. 22 in Kansas City.
Batch grew up in suburban Pittsburgh and is the team's player representative.
