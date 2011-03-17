Veteran OT Henderson charged with carrying concealed weapon

Veteran offensive tackle Mario Henderson was arrested Thursday morning and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Oakland Tribune.
Henderson was pulled over by police in Fort Myers, Fla., because music was playing too loudly in his vehicle. Henderson admitted that he had a gun in the car when asked by the arresting officer.
According to the arrest report, the weapon was found between the center console and the driver's seat. Henderson does not have a concealed-firearms permit.