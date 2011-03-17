Veteran OT Henderson charged with carrying concealed weapon

Published: Mar 17, 2011 at 02:10 PM

Veteran offensive tackle Mario Henderson was arrested Thursday morning and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Oakland Tribune.

Henderson was pulled over by police in Fort Myers, Fla., because music was playing too loudly in his vehicle. Henderson admitted that he had a gun in the car when asked by the arresting officer.

According to the arrest report, the weapon was found between the center console and the driver's seat. Henderson does not have a concealed-firearms permit.

Henderson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders and is currently a free agent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

