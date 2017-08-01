Veteran LT Ryan Clady announces retirement from NFL

Clady spent eight years with the Denver Broncos after being made the No. 12 overall pick in 2008. The 30-year-old veteran spent 2016 with the New York Jets, ending the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Clady was the top veteran left-tackle option on the free-agent market when he retired. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Clady did have interest this offseason, including from the left-tackle needy Detroit Lions. The veteran also reportedly visited the Seattle Seahawks.
Clady was an immediate starter at left tackle in Denver as a rookie, giving up just half a sack in his first season. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All Pro was one of the best left tackles in the NFL early in his career.
"A great player for the Broncos for many years--as dominant as there was as an LT in pass pro. Congrats on an outstanding career, Ryan!!!" Broncos general manager John Elway said on Twitter.
The end of Clady's run was characterized by injuries, however. In 2013, he played just two games before going down with a Lisfranc injury. He missed all of 2015 with an ACL injury. Last season in New York, he played just nine games before being shelved.
Clady's retirement announcement comes a day after veteran left tackle Branden Albertwalked away from the Jacksonville Jaguars.