Veteran LB Stephen Tulloch to retire after 11 seasons

The 32-year-old linebacker plans to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons with the Lions, Titans and Eagles, per the Lions' official website.
Tulloch then spent 2011 through 2015 with the Lions before capping his career last season in Philadelphia. The 5-foot-11, 245-pounder out of North Carolina State was well-liked by teammates, serving as a captain in both Tennessee and Detroit.
Active in the community, Tulloch enjoyed a brand of longevity plenty of players can only dream of. With his starting days over, though, the choice to march into the next phase of life makes plenty of sense.