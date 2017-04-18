Around the NFL

Veteran LB Stephen Tulloch to retire after 11 seasons

Published: Apr 18, 2017 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Stephen Tulloch is walking away from pro football.

The 32-year-old linebacker plans to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons with the Lions, Titans and Eagles, per the Lions' official website.

Known for his durability, Tulloch didn't miss a start over his first eight campaigns in the league, initially operating as a productive presence in the middle for the Titans, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Tulloch then spent 2011 through 2015 with the Lions before capping his career last season in Philadelphia. The 5-foot-11, 245-pounder out of North Carolina State was well-liked by teammates, serving as a captain in both Tennessee and Detroit.

Known as a tackling machine, Tulloch led his team in tackles during six separate seasons, while helping both the Titans and Lions nab rare playoff berths.

Active in the community, Tulloch enjoyed a brand of longevity plenty of players can only dream of. With his starting days over, though, the choice to march into the next phase of life makes plenty of sense.

