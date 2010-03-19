Veteran LB Porter joins Cardinals, reunites with Whisenhunt

Free-agent linebacker Joey Porter agreed to a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't released.
Porter, an 11-year NFL veteran and a four-time Pro Bowl pick, spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who released him two weeks ago after a falling out between the linebacker and the organization. Porter played the first eight years of his career in Pittsburgh, where he spent time with current Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt, who was the Steelers' offensive coordinator at the time.
Whisenhunt dismissed concerns that Porter has lost a step and is excited about being reunited with the linebacker.
"I watched more than 400 snaps, and I still see his ability to make those plays," Whisenhunt told NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "He also fills an area we needed to address."
The Cardinals lost linebacker Karlos Dansby to the Dolphins this offseason, but Porter is expected to take Chike Okeafor's spot. Okeafor is an unrestricted free agent.
"Also the mentality he brings, it's something we have made great progress with as a team," Whisenhunt told the Cardinals' official Web site. "Having another veteran player, who has had great success in this league, to contribute to that will only help us in an area defensively where we want to improve."
With 92 career sacks, Porter trails only former Dolphins teammate Jason Taylor (127½) among active NFL players. Porter has 12 career interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- 23 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries, with two of those returned for scores.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.