Veteran LB Porter joins Cardinals, reunites with Whisenhunt

Published: Mar 19, 2010 at 03:05 PM

Free-agent linebacker Joey Porter agreed to a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal weren't released.

Porter, an 11-year NFL veteran and a four-time Pro Bowl pick, spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who released him two weeks ago after a falling out between the linebacker and the organization. Porter played the first eight years of his career in Pittsburgh, where he spent time with current Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt, who was the Steelers' offensive coordinator at the time.

Whisenhunt dismissed concerns that Porter has lost a step and is excited about being reunited with the linebacker.

"I watched more than 400 snaps, and I still see his ability to make those plays," Whisenhunt told NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "He also fills an area we needed to address."

The Cardinals lost linebacker Karlos Dansby to the Dolphins this offseason, but Porter is expected to take Chike Okeafor's spot. Okeafor is an unrestricted free agent.

Whisenhunt also cited Porter's fiery attitude as a positive for his Cardinals.

"Also the mentality he brings, it's something we have made great progress with as a team," Whisenhunt told the Cardinals' official Web site. "Having another veteran player, who has had great success in this league, to contribute to that will only help us in an area defensively where we want to improve."

With 92 career sacks, Porter trails only former Dolphins teammate Jason Taylor (127½) among active NFL players. Porter has 12 career interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- 23 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries, with two of those returned for scores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones to serve year of probation, community service in firearms case

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
news

Former Rams DB Eddie Meador, member of HOF All-1960s Team, dies at 86

Eddie Meador, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s Team, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old. 
news

Move the Sticks: AFC preview by breaking down each division

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.