Veteran LB Keith Rivers retiring from NFL

It's fair to wonder if Rivers might have produced a different type of career had Steelers wideout Hines Ward not broken his jaw with a crushing block during the linebacker's rookie season. That kicked off a long string of injuries that sidetracked Rivers, including plantar fasciitis, wrist and ankle surgeries, calf issues and a car accident.
Rivers finishes his NFL journey with 50 starts, three sacks, two picks and possible questions about what might have been minus the laundry list of injuries.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.