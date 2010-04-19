Veteran LB Dobbins signs one-year, $1.176M tender from Chargers

Published: Apr 19, 2010 at 02:39 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers inside linebacker Tim Dobbins signed a one-year tender offer worth $1.176 million, the team announced Monday.

Dobbins, who had been a restricted free agent, started two of the 14 games he played in last season, finishing with 57 tackles, one sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Dobbins' signing leaves the Chargers with five unsigned restricted free agents. They are wide receivers Vincent Jackson and Malcom Floyd, offensive tackle Marcus McNeill, outside linebacker Shawne Merriman and defensive end Travis Johnson. Exclusive rights free agent Antwan Applewhite, a linebacker, also hasn't yet signed a contract.

