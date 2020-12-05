Veteran K Stephen Hauschka announces retirement after 13 seasons

﻿Stephen Hauschka﻿ is calling it a career.

The 35-year-old kicker announced via Instagram he is retiring after 13 professional seasons.

"This journey as a player in the NFL is tough and it doesn't always go the way you want," Hauschka wrote near the end of his long-winded farewell to football. "I have some regrets, some what if's and if only's. I learned from those moments and they kept me coming back better and more resilient.

"It's time now though to focus my energy on my family and hopefully making the world a better place for my sons. It's been an unexpected and incredible ride the last 12+ years in the NFL and I will miss so much of it, but wouldn't change any of my experiences for the world. Here's to the future - onward and upward!"

Hauschka began his career in Baltimore (2008-2009) and Denver (2010), but is best known for his six seasons spent in Seattle, where he was part of the Seahawks' turnaround under Pete Carroll and participated in two Super Bowls, winning XLVIII in early 2014. Hauschka was known for his reliability, making 88.8 percent of his 197 field-goal attempts while with the Seahawks, and 95.1 percent of his extra-point attempts in 96 regular-season games.

He was even more reliable in the postseason, making all but one of his 20 field-goal attempts with the Seahawks.

Hauschka moved onto Buffalo in 2017, keeping up his consistent pace in making 87.9 percent of his 33 attempts in his first season with the Bills. He accounted for Buffalo's only points in the Bills' 10-3 wild-card loss to the Jaguars -- the franchise's first playoff appearance since 1999 -- on an unusually windy day in Jacksonville in January of 2018. In Buffalo's next playoff appearance two seasons later, Hauschka was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points in the Bills' heartbreaking loss to ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s Houston Texans.

Hauschka's performance started to slip in his final two seasons in Buffalo, with his field-goal percentage dropping below 80 percent for the first time since his second professional season (2009 in Baltimore). The Bills moved on with rookie Tyler Bass in 2020, while Hauschka took a spin around Jacksonville's kicker merry-go-round in 2020 before he was cut after an 0-for-2 outing in October.