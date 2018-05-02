Veteran fantasy winners and losers in 2018 NFL Draft

Funchess is coming off his best statistical season as a pro, and he still projects to be the first Panthers wideout picked in a lot of re-drafts. However, the addition of D.J. Moore does take at least some of the bloom off the rose. The Maryland product was considered one of the top three wideout prospects in the 2108 draft, and he could end up with more value than Funchess at the end of his rookie season.